NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Ascend Cares Foundation recently donated $4,000 to the Piedmont Technical College Foundation (PTC) to enable the purchase of three King Vision™ Video Laryngoscope Kits. The state-of-the-art kits will be used for training in the PTC emergency medical technician and paramedic programs.

“These kits will help give our EMS students a better training experience when they are being taught airway management skills and learning how to intubate patients,” said Jess Mundy, PTC health care program manager. “The products are used by our EMS providers in the field today. They operate on AAA batteries, so no external power source is needed.”

Because the kits enable full-color LCD display with advanced imaging, they provide EMT students with a better view of the airway through video technology. Intubation is as challenging yet essential, lifesaving skill.

“We are wholly grateful to the Ascend Cares Foundation for this generous gift,” said Fran Wiley, associate vice president with the PTC Foundation. “Their generosity will benefit many PTC students who are learning skills that are so vital in the health care workforce.”

The Ascend Cares Foundation is led by employees of Ascend Performance Materials to support Ascend families in need as well as to enrich the surrounding community through philanthropic projects.

To learn more about PTC’s EMT Program, visit www.ptc.edu/emt.