Greensboro, N.C. – It was a historic day at Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C. as the women’s rugby program initiated their inaugural season with two matches against the Quakers early in the day, with both teams splitting a game between each other.

The first game, starting at 11 a.m., opened slow for the Wolves as the Quakers were able to score the first try, but back would come Newberry as Taqwai Seburn scored not one, but two tries before the half. The second half started almost similarly to the first half with Guilford scoring first, but Vicky Noel secured a try for the Wolves to put the score at 15-10 and all but confirm a historic victory. After the end of the first match, Newberry took the win 15-10. The Wolves went on to drop the second match by a score of 17-0.

This marks the first win in coach Emily Roskopf’s career as the head coach of the program.

“There were a lot of great moments in the games today in which new players really stepped up and started to grasp the concept of the sport. I’m excited to see this team grow and build throughout the season,” she said.