NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves women’s soccer team claimed their first victory of the season by topping Lees-McRae 1-0.

The Wolves and Bobcats got off to a late start due to lightning in the Newberry area. Despite the delay, the Wolves got off to a great start in the match, taking seven shots to the Bobcats’ four shots in the first half of the game. Both the Wolves’ goalkeeper Kaylee Opalka (Lexington, Ky.) and Bobcats’ goalkeeper Mallory Roughton recorded one save in the first half.

Junior forward Jaidyn Jacobs (Bloomington, Calif.) took a pair of shots in the 38th and 41st minute of the match, both wide to the left of the goal. Another pair of shots presented themselves to the Wolves in the 42nd minute when Jacobs and Jacqueline Aldrete (Oxnard, Calif.) both took shots, again both shots by the Wolves went wide and the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The Wolves almost claimed their first goal of the match when Jacobs took a shot off of a corner from redshirt senior Monica Jimenez (Bakersfield, Calif.) in the 64th minute. Jacobs’ shot went high over the goal and the Wolves needed to find another chance to score.

That opportunity presented itself with three minutes left to play. The Wolves made a push for the goal and would not be denied. Senior midfielder Vanessa Baird (Corona, Calif.) put a shot into the back of the net off of an assist by junior defender Rizza Songco (San Diego, Calif.)

The last ditch effort from the Bobcats was unsuccessful, leaving the Wolves as the winners of their first contest of the 2022 season, 1-0.