NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy Eagles won their season opener at home 45 to 26 over Oakbrook Prep Friday night.

The Eagles were led by senior running back, Jalin Reid, who had 366 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Jackson Montgomery had a touchdown run and so did sophomore fullback Thomas McLean, who also led the Eagles in tackles.

Wyatt Wilson forced a fumble — recovered by Andrew West — which led to another Eagle touchdown, bringing the score to 27-12 at the half.

After winning only one game last season, Newberry Academy is off to a great start in 2022.

The Eagles travel to Laurens Academy Friday night.