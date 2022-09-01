NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Athletic Department and Head Coach Hannah Dave announced the hiring of Rebekah Hess as assistant field hockey coach prior to the 2022 season.

“I am thankful to head coach, Hannah Dave, for this opportunity to join the Newberry family. I am looking forward to working with the field hockey team this fall and watching the players grow on and off the field,” Hess said.

Hess most recently spent three seasons as a coach with the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. She served as assistant field hockey coach for the Fighting Scots before being promoted to interim head coach in July 2022. Prior to arriving at the College of Wooster, Hess spent time as an assistant field hockey coach at Albright College, Viper Field Hockey Club and High Styx Field Hockey Club. She also serves as the lead field hockey coach for USA Field Hockey Nexus for Region 9/10.

“I am thrilled to have Beka join us this season. She had a fantastic playing career at Lynchburg, and has a great coaching background working with goal keepers as well as field players,” Dave said. “She’s going to be a great asset to this program on and off the field and I am so excited to have her join the staff”

Hess was a four-year varsity letter at the University of Lynchburg in field hockey. She was a three year starter for the Hornets and won two conference championships during her tenure as the Hornets’ goalkeeper in 2013 and 2014. Hess received her bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology from the University of Lynchburg in 2017 and her master’s of education from Albright College in 2020. She is currently pursuing her Doctor of Education from Drexel University.