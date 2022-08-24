NEWBERRY – The Southern Atlantic Conference recenlty announced their 2022 Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll with Newberry placing ninth as the season approaches.

Carson-Newman has been tabbed the South Atlantic Conference favorite for the 2022 men’s soccer season. The Eagles collected seven first-place votes and 114 total points, as voted by the league’s head men’s soccer coaches.

Lenoir-Rhyne claimed the No. 2 spot with 105 points and four first place votes. Limestone earned the No. 3 ranking with 100 points, while Coker was picked to finish at No. 4 with 89 total points. Anderson came in at No. 5 with 80 points, and Mars Hill followed at No. 6 with 72 points.

Wingate slides into the No. 7 spot with 69 points and Catawba was tabbed No. 8 with 49 points. Newberry came in at No. 9 with 36 points and Lincoln Memorial earned the No. 10 ranking with 34 points. Rounding out the poll were Tusculum at No. 11 with 33 points and Emory and Henry at No. 12 with 11 points.

With preseason camp coming along and the season right around the corner, Coach Justin Cook and the Wolves look to build upon the 2021 season, led by senior midfielders Adrian Garcia and Nestor Nunez, who contributed heavily the previous season and tied the team lead in assists. Also returning for the Wolves is junior centerback Harry McDonnell, who was the top goalscorer for the club.

The new season kicks off next Thursday, August 25, as the Wolves open the 2022 campaign with a home bout against Flagler at 7 p.m.