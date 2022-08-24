Newberry County- Newberry Country Coroner Laura Kneece has identified the sole victim of a vehicle collision that occurred Saturday evening, August 20.

Kneece identified the victim as Antonia Francisco Tino Delacruz, 20, of Sumter, as the decedent in the collision.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol believes the collision took place at approximately 11:15 p.m. on I-26, two miles north of Newberry at the 72nd mile marker.

Delacruz was the driver of a 2014 Kia sedan, traveling west, when they traveled off the right side of the road, striking the guardrail, before traveling off the left side and striking the cable barrier, ejecting the driver.

An autopsy has been schedule. At the time of the collision, it does not appear that the driver was wearing their seat belt.

S.C. Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this incident.

