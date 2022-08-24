WHITMIRE — In the Whitmire pre-season game, the Whitmire Wolverines, led by seniors Trey Brewer, Caleb Jolly, Will Livingston, proved to be a defense to be reckoned with.

Ware Shoals was no match for the Wolverines defense, which only allowed the Fighting Hornets to score one touchdown in the first quarter of the game with 4:11 left on the clock.

The Wolverines first quarter score came early with a touchdown by sophomore running back Kayshaun Schumpert, which was followed by a two point conversion.

The second touchdown, also made by Kayshaun Schumpert, was made in the second quarter and was also followed by another two point conversion.

The score going into halftime was 16-6 and that’s where it stayed for the remainder of the game.