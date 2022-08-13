NEWBERRY — The Country Club of Newberry recently played host to Carl’s Kids Golf Camp, a faith-based program for youth 7-15 to learn about golf.

Children from all over Newberry County attended the camp during the first week of August to learn from golf legend Carl Jackson, longtime caddy for professional golfer Ben Crenshaw and founder of Carl’s Kids.

Jackson spent the week teaching the campers the rudiments and etiquette of golf, including putting practice, chipping, club grips and proper stance. Each day of the camp was given a coinciding Bible verse, giving spiritual guidance to the program that Jackson sees as vital to its message of continuous and reliable mentorship.

“When I was in school as a young boy, I had to drop out because I had to support my mother before I was old enough to even have a job,” Jackson said. “When I was 11 or 12 years old, I started to caddy at the Augusta Country Club. Then I was promoted, by chance, to the Augusta Masters because they needed help, but I was always embarrassed that I had dropped out of school.”

Jackson cited that feeling of embarrassment as the inspiration behind his foundation and its goal of teaching faith-based living.

Jimmy Wright, the president of Carl’s Kids and half-brother of Jackson, spoke to his experience in the City of Friendly Folks.

“It’s exciting, the hospitality has been awesome. We’re just overwhelmed with being here and there’s so many great things coming out of the city,” he said.

Wright went on to explain his work with recently retired Newberry Parks, Recreation, and Tourism director, Scott Sawyer.

“Now that we have Scott on board as our chief operating officer, there’s more excitement. He brings some fresh ideas to the foundation alongside my brother’s vision and it just enhances it and makes it more enjoyable,” Wright said.

Carl’s Kids Golf Camp was mentored by local volunteers including City of Newberry Councilperson Jackie Holmes and City of Newberry Councilperson Carlton Kinard.