We have a new puppy in house. His name is Jack. Our other dog Millie has been very obliging.

She will play with Jack, though she’s a bit reluctant. It’s probably more accurate to say that she will stand and allow him to try to jump on her back. He’ll make it just high enough to crash into her ribs.

He’ll bite and tug at Millie’s long curly hair, especially the ears. Then, they do their version of canine tug-of-war with a chew toy for a while.

At some point, my wife will sweetly explain to them how she tired of the ruckus and would like some calm, which is entirely effective for about as long as it takes for the sound of her voice to echo off the wall.

Then they are back at it. At least until Mille gets too tired or Jack bites too sternly on her ear. At that point, Millie growls deeply and bares her fangs. Jack knows to scurry, tail tucked, under the coffee table.

It would be nice if Millie had an indicator or a gauge, like a fuel gauge, that would tell Jack when her patience was about to run out.

That would be nice for all of us to have — a little gauge that shows others, and even ourselves, that we’re on the verge of being over-exhausted, over-worked, over-stressed, over-whatevered.

So how do we stave off an overload so we don’t constantly sizzle like a pressure cooker?

According to Dr. Craig Shachuk, a Mayo Clinic psychologist, one key to doing that is being social.

“We are social animals by nature, so we tend to function better when we’re in a community and being around others,” Dr. Sawchuk says.

“Just being able to shoot the breeze about certain things can be a very, very positive type of thing,” he adds.

Years ago, Westview provided a family-oriented program called Families and Schools Together. As part of this program, each parent was partnered with a parent from another family. These partners contacted each other once a week between sessions just to “shoot the breeze.” Parents repeatedly talked about how much they loved the time to talk to an adult in the community.

Socialization builds something of an immunity to feelings of loneliness, and it supports better mental health. Interacting with others boosts feelings of well-being and decreases feelings of depression. Research has shown that one sure way of improving your mood is to work on building social connections.

One way to build these connections is to take advantage of our great local community events, like National Night Out.

Nikolas Velikopoljski, of thriveglobal.com, encourages us not to shy away from these opportunities.

“Sometimes being social can be easier said than done because many people experience forms of social anxiety that make it challenging to communicate with others,” he said. “However, sometimes taking the extra push to be social can help more than you think. Utilize community events to build new relationships with others and improve how you communicate and interact. Though it may seem uncomfortable at first, it’s a great way to help you grow in a social setting.”

Research shows that there are also some physical benefits to having an active social network in place.

First, you may live longer. People with more social support tend to live longer than those who are more isolated, and this is true even after accounting for your overall level of health.

Second, you will likely enjoy better physical health. Social engagement is associated with a stronger immune system, especially for older adults. This means that you are better able to fight off colds, the flu, and even some types of cancer.

And lastly, you may even lower your risk of dementia. More recently, there has been accumulating evidence that socializing is good for your brain health. People who connect with others generally perform better on tests of memory and other cognitive skills. And, in the long run, people with active social lives are less likely to develop dementia than those who are more socially isolated.

So whether it’s phoning a friend, chatting with neighbors during a walk, or attending our local community events, make sure to be social. There’s more to it than social media.

Okay, I’ve gotta go now. My car’s check engine light came on. Does anybody know what that means?

Hugh Gray is the executive director at Westview Behavioral Health Services and can be reached at 803-276-5690.