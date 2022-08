NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recently recognized members of the Mid-Carolina track team for their achievements in the 2022 Track and Field 3A State Championships.

Those recognized included Matthew Wright, 3A second place in boys 400-meter hurdles; Carissa Wicker, 3A state champion in girls 100-meter hurdles; and Jackson Livingston, 3A state champion in boys javelin.

