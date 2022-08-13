I enjoy hearing positive, upbeat news and often say in conversation, “tell me something good.” I’ve decided today to turn the tables on myself and “tell you something good.” So here we go.

The Spartan Races at the Johnson Farm and Lynch’s Woods were a big hit with over 6,000 competitors coming to Newberry from across the country and overseas, and social media was full of comments praising the venue and Newberry. “Beautiful course,” said Michael. “Fantastic venue and great city,” said Ryan. “The people in Newberry are just as nice as can be,” said Jay. Terri said, “In six years we’ve never experienced a location as hospitable and genuinely happy to have us.”

The Spartan Race staff was most complimentary of their weekend in Newberry, including posting: “Thank you, South Carolina. We had a blast.” We hope they come back.

Newberry’s Donnie “Tankman” Bates opened Tankman’s Garage Tavern in the corner of the Newberry Plaza (behind Hardee’s). Nicknamed Tankman by an aunt when he was toddler, Donnie served 21 years in the S.C. National Guard as a mechanic and was deployed to Afghanistan and Poland. He also ran the NCO Club, hosting events and dinners for his fellow soldiers. Upon retirement from the Guard, Donnie is using that experience at his new tavern, aiming to provide a new option in Newberry with good food and drinks and live entertainment Thursday-Saturday nights, such as a musician, karaoke, etc. For a recent lunch, I had a Philly steak sandwich that was delicious and look forward to going back to try his popular wings. It opens daily at 11 a.m. and is closed on Wednesdays.

Main Street Connections is now open at 1204 Main Street, “offering a unique shopping experience for everyone in the family,” says Alice Romanstine-Hall, who is an owner along with her husband John Hall and Ernest Shealy. In addition to items in the shop, they also offer history tours, children’s events and more. “Newberry is a well-kept secret, and our desire is to share Newberry with everyone, locals and tourists,” Alice said.

Sit down for this one, Zesto closed recently as the previous operator stepped away, but fear not. Long-time property owner Jack Brooks is talking to potential new restaurant owners and says Zesto, a great Newberry tradition, will re-open later this month.

Huddle House held their ribbon-cutting on July 30, and I like its neighborhood-diner feel. Their menu has much variety, including a tasty country-fried steak. And Cookout continues to have its engineers develop plans to build in the front of the Tractor Supply parking lot with hopefully final commitment, and then construction, coming by late fall.

In city projects, Israel Brooks Park on Wise Street has new basketball courts and a new playground, and they look great. Wells Japanese Garden renovations have received much praise, and the project will get its finishing touches soon. The city also recently resurfaced the Oakland Tennis Courts and the basketball courts at Dr. Julian Grant Park and Dr. Ulysses Gallman Park. And the Gully Washer Splash Park is probably the most popular and happiest spot in Newberry County this summer.

So many good things are happening at Newberry College. The first students of the semester are moving in this week in what the college expects will be a large enrollment. Bulldozers are moving off Evans Street with construction underway for the new Nursing and Health Science Center. And Newberry College and NCMH announced a new partnership to establish a new health clinic to adjoin the new nursing building, enabling health care students to gain hands-on experience and giving the college community and the public a new clinic. It will be a significant addition to the Newberry community.

Newberry is one of about a dozen South Carolina towns with businesses featured in a new documentary, “Vanishing Americana South Carolina” and debuting on ETV Thursday at 9 p.m. Focusing on old-fashioned businesses and screened at the Newberry Opera House on July 28, the well-done documentary features the always interesting C.T.Summer Hardware store and the Newberry Opera House.

Coming up, the Opera House has an excellent fall line-up, a new brochure coming out this week and strong ticket sales already for the September shows. The always bragworthy Newberry Art Center upcoming classes include painting, drawing, sewing and ceramic Christmas trees.

The fair is coming back to Newberry with the Keep Newberry Beautiful Summer Fair August 25-28 at the Fairgrounds on Adelaide Street. The fair will feature rides, games, food and fun. Scott Lukoski is putting much effort into the fair and is looking for volunteers and sponsors. The website for more information is www.keepnewberrybeautiful.com.

Finally, in four Saturdays, football fans will wake up to one of their sweetest words in the English language: Game Day. The Wolves football team opens with Allen University on Sept. 3 at Setzler Field at 6 p.m., the first of five home games.

Foster Senn is the mayor of Newberry. His columns appear periodically in The Newberry Observer.