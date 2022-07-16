The camp is also used to help recruit while also providing students with a stronger sense of fundamentals. Pictured with the students is Isiah Royal.

The wrestling camp was customizable per wrestler, allowing each individual to choose if they want to wrestle individually or with a team. Pictured with the students is JP Gamez.

This year’s camp had students of all ages, representing 15 high schools and five states. Pictured with the students is Fletcher Swindall.

During the wrestling camp, participants learned various techniques. Pictured with the students is Fernando Dominguez.

NEWBERRY — The wrestling camp hosted by Newberry College has wrapped up in Newberry after hosting 400 wrestling youths, K-12th, across 15 high schools and five states.

This camp has provided Newberry Country and other states with the opportunity to experience wrestling. The wrestling camp is customizable per wrestler, allowing each individual to choose if they want to wrestle individually or with a team and for how many days. The total seven-day wrestling package cost was $475, which varies each year.

Newberry College alumni initiated this program in 2007, to introduce children of all ages to wrestling. Since then, Newberry College wrestling has made this wrestling camp a tradition to give back to the community. Camp participants can stay on the Newberry College campus and tour the college while looking at all the hotspots in Newberry.

“This camp is a great way for Newberry College to recruit wrestlers while also providing students with a stronger sense of fundamentals. This helps individuals who want to improve on the mat for the next playing season,” said Deral Brown, Newberry College head wrestling coach.

Not only did the Newberry College wrestling coaches (many of which wrestle at the college) provide technique, but they also provid information regarding cutting weight, bulking, and, most importantly, nutrition.

“Our youngest wrestler was five years old, and our oldest wrestler was a high school senior. The range of ages varies and allows anyone interested in wrestling to see what wrestling is about,” said Brown.