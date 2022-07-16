The S.C. Forestry Commission stopped by during the week.

Campers were able to rescue wildlife, including alligators, with the UGS Ecology Lab.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District hosted its annual summer camp June 20-24 at Wilson Farm in Silverstreet.

Camp Conservation teaches Newberry County children ages 6-14 to protect and conserve soil, water, farmland, woodland, wildlife, energy and riparian and wetland resources

This year, 37 participants enjoyed a variety of planned activities including fishing with SCDNR, vermicomposting (worms), pollinators, Enviroscapes with NRCS, archery, a tour of the City of Newberry water treatment facility, rescued wildlife including snakes, alligators, and a vulture from the UGA Ecology Lab and Palmetto Pride taught litter education.

Clemson Extension brought their shooting trailer to teach gun safety. The S.C. Forestry Commission brought Dozers and gave a lesson on prescribed fires. Lominick Logging Co. brought their rig loaded with trees.

“We finished camp with baby goats from Nicholson Farms. The district relied heavily on volunteers from across the county to help facilitate the event including Trinity Taxi who donated their services to bring our campers on the field trip. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Community Oriented Police Division were on hand as well,” said Crista Lukoski, district coordinator for the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District.

A grant from Cabela’s Outdoor Fund supplied tents, coolers, games and camp supplies, plus a new grill that was used for the final day cookout.