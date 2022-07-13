NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry Post 193 – Post 24 played host to Sumter Post 15 in the first-round playoff action on Monday at Newberry College. This is a best of three series, game two took place at Sumter’s Riley Park on Tuesday and if necessary, back to Newberry College today. Prior to the playoffs, Chapin-Newberry finished 5-3 in league play, finishing in third place.

Mid-Carolina Jr Legion Post 24 played host to Aiken on Monday in the first-round best of three action. Mid-Carolina is the league champion with a record of 8-2 and played Tuesday at South Aiken High School and if necessary, back at Mid-Carolina today.

Mid-Carolina Post 24 Legion softball traveled to Union on Monday to play Buffalo in first round playoff action.