PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School girls’ track and field team finished strong in the Upper State Championship with an overall sixth place finish.

Cameron Wicker had a first place finish in the 1600M, Carissa Wicker, first place finish in the 100M hurdles, Matthew Wright, second place finish in the 400M hurdles and Jackson Livingston first place finish in the javelin. Also, Livingston’s javelin throw of 189’ 5” in was designated as an elite performance by the MileSplit U.S. First Team Standard.

The following are MCHS track and field qualifiers for the State Championship on Saturday, May 21:

• 100M – Josie Shephard.

• 200M – Josie Shephard.

• 400M – Josie Shephard.

• 800M – Cameron Wicker.

• 1600M – Cameron Wicker.

• 3200M – Cameron Wicker.

• 100M Hurdles – Carissa Wicker, Margaret Livingston.

• 400M Hurdles – Matthew Wright.

• 400M Hurdles – Carissa Wicker.

• 4x400M Relay – Haylee Gunter, Iysis Stribble-Eigner, Carissa Wicker, Josie Shephard.

• 4x800M Relay – Caroline Matney, Anna Grace Morris, Katie Belle Barbour, Cameron Wicker.

• Boys’ Discus – Michael Lindler.

• Boys’ Javelin – Jackson Livingston.

• Girls’ Javelin – Anna Grace Morris.