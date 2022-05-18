MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) released their All-Region Teams for the 2022 season.

Two members of the Newberry softball team were honored among the best players in the region. Graduate student Hannah Towery was named to the second-team as a non-pitcher utility and sophomore Mallena Wright was named to the second-team as an outfielder. Both Towery and Wright also earned All-SAC honors in late April.

Towery earned her second D2CCA All-Region nod after being a consistent force in the Wolves’ lineup. The Chapin native finished the season batting .362 with 50 hits, 20 of those doubles, which led the conference, she was tied for the team lead in RBI with 41 and home runs with nine. She also led the team in walks with 22 and was a perfect three for three in stolen bases. Towery was also steady in the field, playing two different positions, catcher and third base, she only committed three errors all season. Towery was also named to the D2CCA All-Region Team in 2019.

Wright earned the nod after being the textbook leadoff batter for the Wolves where she found herself reaching base in over 50% of her at-bats as well as batting over .400 for the season. The Summerville native was a threat on the basepaths as she swiped a team leading 26 bags and was a threat to score from any base because of her speed. Wright was also a stellar outfielder for the Wolves as she earned seven assists coming from the outfield and the threat of her arm prevented many other runners from trying to test it.

Both Wright and Towery are eligible to be selected to the D2CCA All-American Team, which will be released later this month.