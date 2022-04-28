NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team went 0-3 on the week of April 18, with losses to Clinton, Mid-Carolina and region foe Gray Collegiate.

Tuesday’s game against Clinton was never in question for the Red Devils, they got off to a hot start and never looked back with a 16-0 win in five innings.

It was much the same for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s game against county rival Mid-Carolina. After beating the Rebels earlier this year, the Bulldogs got off to a slow start in game two giving up five runs in the first inning. They were unable to slow the Rebels down as they take a 16-0 loss.

Friday’s game with Gray Collegiate was the closest of the three games, but the Bulldogs were still unable to come out with the victory as they went down by the score of 7-3.

The Bulldogs now sit at 12-9 on the year and 5-3 in region play.