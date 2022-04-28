NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team entered the last day of the regular season having to win two games to secure a spot in the upcoming conference tournament. After a clutch grand slam in game one to get the Wolves one step closer to the postseason, Newberry could not overcome a hot start by the Pioneers in game two as they fell in game two.

Unfortunately, the Wolves saw their season end with a 33-17 record and a 12-12 conference record. The 33 wins are tied for the most wins in Ciria Triplett’s tenure and the most since Newberry won 34 games in 2002 and 2007.

Game one:

The teams found themselves in a pitchers duel as Alexandrea Sullivan and Emily Sappington each got through the first four innings fairly easily. Sullivan did not allow a hit until the fifth inning where the Pioneers got on the board with a sacrifice fly.

Newberry responded in a big way in the bottom half of the inning as Tedi Nunn reached with a single to lead off the inning. Vanessa Wilson moved Nunn over and reached on an error to put two runners on with one out. Mallena Wright tied the game with an RBI single to score Nunn, followed by a perfectly placed bunt by Amber Dalfonso to load the bases for Sierra Brogdon. Brogdon produced what may have been the biggest hit of the Wolves’ season for a grand slam to give the Wolves a 5-1 lead.

The Pioneers did not go away quietly, they drew three walks to load the bases in the sixth. A two RBI double made it 5-3.

After the Wolves were held scoreless in the bottom of the sixth and Brittany Crowson shut the door to give the Wolves the game one win.

Game two:

The Pioneers struck early with three runs against Crowson in the top of the first and tacked on another in the top of the third to make it 4-0. The Wolves responded in the bottom of the inning as run-scoring hits from Amber Dalfonso and Brogdon cut the lead in half. However, that would be as close as Newberry got as the Pioneers scored the next three runs and quelled multiple Newberry rallies with some great defensive plays to end Newberry’s season 7-2.