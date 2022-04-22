NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-5, 4-4 SAC) fell to the Lions of Mars Hill despite a valiant fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The Lions struck first in the opening minute, but Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) answered not even 20 seconds later. Mars Hill scored again a few minutes later before both defenses locked in for the remainder of the period.

The Lions once again struck first in the second quarter, this time with a pair of goals. Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) was able to cut into the deficit, but the Lions responded with a 4-0 run. Wood and Richardson then each scored again to cut the lead down to five going into halftime.

Wood and Richardson opened up the second half hot as the duo combined for three goals in the first five minutes, but the Lions tacked on a few goals of their own to hold the Wolves back. Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) found Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) for the score to cut the lead down to three. However, the Lions once again extended their lead back out to six before another goal from Wood late in the period cut the lead to five going into the fourth quarter.

With things seeming bleak, the Wolves chose to dig in and fight back. Richardson got things started with her fifth goal of the afternoon. Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) then found Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) for the score. Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) got into the action with a goal to cut the lead down to two. After Hart caused a turnover, Elias earned and converted a free position attempt to continue the attack. A few minutes later, the crowd was ignited as Plumer found Johnston who tied up the game at 14-14 for the Wolves’ sixth-straight goal. However, despite the valiant comeback, the Lions were able to score with less than a minute remaining to break the Wolves’ hearts.

Richardson led the way offensively with five goals while securing four ground balls, and Wood was right behind her with four goals while securing an impressive 13 draw controls. Meanwhile, Plumber was able to notch four assists while securing three ground balls of her own.