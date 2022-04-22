NEWBERRY — Kicking off their final home conference series of the year, the No. 16 Newberry College (33–10, 15-5 SAC) baseball team picked up a pair of wins over the Indians of Catawba College on Friday, April 15.

Junior Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) and freshman Tyler Chinpire (Jupiter, Fla.) each picked up wins on the mound for the Wolves while junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) notched a save in the early game. LaFiora worked five complete innings allowing four runs, striking out a pair. Chinpire fanned three in six innings of work.

Senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) posted four RBIs on the day to lead the Wolves offense. Fellow senior Beau Thompson (Pickens) knocked in three runs while junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) and senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) each pitched in a pair of RBIs.

Game one:

The Indians took the early lead, posting a pair of runs in the top of the first, the Wolves matched that effort and did one better in the bottom half. A pair of walks put two runners on before sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) knocked a single down the left field line that plated the first run. Thompson and Clements each recorded RBIs in the inning, as well.

Tarrance knocked in a run in the bottom of the second inning to extend the Wolves lead out to two, but Catawba scratched across a run in the top of the third to bring the margin back to one. Another RBI for Tarrance in the bottom of the fourth would bring the lead back to two at 5-3.

The Indians clawed right back with a single run in the top of the fifth, but the Wolves kept distancing themselves. Marine recorded his first RBI of the day in the bottom of the sixth, 6-4.

Catawba scored one more run, but the Wolves shut them down after that, including a shutout inning from Baker in the ninth to secure the 6-5 win.

Game two:

In the nightcap, Newberry used two big innings in the bottom of the second and fourth to distance themselves the Indians.

Clements kicked off the four-run second inning as he knocked a sacrifice fly to left field that brought around the first run of the frame. The Wolves continued scoring as freshman Jomar Lugo (San Sebastian, Puerto Rico) knocked a single to bring around another run. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) and Marine recorded the other two RBIs of the inning as the Wolves took the 4-0 lead after two.

Catawba posted one run in the top of the third but the Wolves responded with four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to bring the lead to 8-1. After an early error in the frame, a double by Thompson and a triple by Clements drove in a pair of runs each to give Newberry the seven run advantage.

Catawba plated two runs in the top of the fifth, but Chinpire worked out of his jam and through the sixth not allowing another run. After a walk to start the top of the seventh, Newberry turned to the bullpen and sophomore Johnathan White (Simpsonville). He came in and shut the Indians down, tossing just nine pitches recording all three outs of the seventh, including two strikeouts, to wrap up the 9-3 win for the Wolves.