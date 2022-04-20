NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team hosted the Coker Cobras on April 12. The Wolves struck first in both games, but couldn’t find the hits to keep the lead. The Cobras held on in both games to hand the Wolves their first home sweep since last season.

Game one:

Newberry got three quick runs in the first inning as Mallena Wright singled to lead off the game and Emily Hughes drew a walk to bring up Sierra Brogdon. Brogdon deposited a ball to the left of the scoreboard for her fourth home run of the season to give the Wolves an early 3-0 lead.

The Cobras responded with the next six runs as they got one in the second, three in the third and two in the sixth. The two runs in the sixth cut deeper as they all came with two outs and all came from soft contact hits.

The Wolves battled in the seventh, getting the first two runners on. Tedi Nunn and Hailey Hill scored on a fielding error to cut into the lead, but that is all the Wolves would get as Coker took game one 6-4.

Game two:

Game two started the same way as game one, except this time it was Hannah Towery’s turn to deliver the three-run home run to give Newberry another 3-0 first inning lead.

Coker responded with six runs in the third, all of them coming with two outs, including a three-run home run to give the Cobras the lead.

Newberry got at least one runner on in every inning after the third, and slowly chipped away in the lead. Nunn scored on a wild pitch to make it 6-4 and Wright delivered an RBI double to make it 6-5. However, the Cobras added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh to make it 8-5.

Brogdon led off the final frame with a blast to dead center and Towery singled but that is all the offense the Wolves got in the seventh. Coker closed the game on a diving play by the pitcher to secure the sweep 8-6.