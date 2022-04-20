NEWBERRY — The No. 17 Newberry College (31-10) baseball team was unable to rebound from last week’s losses as they dropped a decision to the No. 11 Crusaders of North Greenville, Tuesday, April 12.

Though the Wolves made solid contact at the plate throughout the night, they only managed four hits. Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) recorded a pair of hits in the contest while also notching an RBI. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) recorded the other RBI for the Wolves.

Sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) provided the Wolves with four shutout innings out of the bullpen, only allowing three hits over that stretch. The Wolves sent seven pitchers to the mound, four of which were not charged with a run.

Both squads went down in order to start the contest as it looked as though a pitcher’s duel was brewing in the early going. However, the Crusaders broke through the deadlock. In the top of the second inning, they posted three runs to take the lead.

Though North Greenville loaded the bases in the top of the third, junior Bryce Peterson (Coon Rapids, Minn.) worked out of the jam and kept them off the scoreboard. The Crusaders further extended their lead in the top of the fifth as they plated five runs in the frame to take the 8-0 advantage.

After an error allowed the first runner on the bags for the Wolves in the fourth, and senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) was hit by a pitch to find his way on the base paths, as well. A double down the right field line by Marine brought around the first run of the inning. Gibson sent a deep sacrifice fly ball to center that allowed Tarrance to trot home, closing the gap to 8-2.

That would be the closest the Wolves got as they only recorded a pair of hits over the remaining innings. They were unable to add any runs, while the Crusaders added one more, giving them the 9-2 win.