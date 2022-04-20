SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (SCCADVASA), South Carolina’s leading voice for the prevention of sexual and domestic violence, launches the “Don’t Stand By” campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) 2022.

SAAM takes place during the month of April to increase public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how it can be prevented. Building on the 2021 theme “Everyone Has a Role to Play,” the “Don’t Stand By” campaign calls for bystanders to act when they hear or witness inappropriate behavior, sexual harassment and/or violence.

South Carolina will also amplify this year’s NSVRC Theme: “Building Safe Online Spaces Together” highlighting that sexual harassment, assault and abuse can happen anywhere, including in online spaces. Building safe online spaces together is possible when we practice digital consent, intervene when we see harmful content and behaviors, and promote online communities that value respect, inclusion, and safety.

“For far too long, our culture has allowed and even endorsed disrespectful, misogynistic behavior and attitudes towards women. It is this very culture that breeds sexual violence” said Sara Barber, SCCADVASA executive director. “When you see behaviors that encourage sexual violence like catcalls, innuendos, inappropriate comments and harassment — don’t just stand by, step in. Only by working together can we begin to change the culture.”

As Sexual Assault Awareness Month begins, individuals and communities are encouraged to show support for survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence during the entire month of April by doing any of the following:

• Participate in the “Don’t Stand By” campaign. A toolkit can be found online.

• Follow SCCADVASA’s social media channels (@sccadvasa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) and help amplify our message of support for survivors.

• Participate in the #30DaysofSAAM Challenge.

• Participate in Denim Day on Wednesday, April 27 by wearing denim and share it to social media to take a stand against victim-blaming.

• Visit www.levelupforchange.org to learn how to prevent sexual violence among teens and www.nsvrc.org for additional prevention resources.

To learn more about SCCADVASA and ways to support survivors visit www.sccadvasa.org.