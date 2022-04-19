ANDERSON — In their fourth-straight conference match, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team got their first win in three games as they took down the Anderson 14-13 on April 13. The Wolves jumped to 8-6 (4-4 SAC) overall, and 2-0 all-time versus Anderson.

The contest started off solid for both teams on the scoring end. Newberry won the opening faceoff, but it was Anderson who got on the board first just three minutes in. Senior Zachary Sunderland took advantage of an Anderson turnover by putting the Wolves on the board on an assist from sophomore Zach Thompson to tie the score at one apiece. Thompson tallied his second assist of the game less than two minutes later when sophomore Baker Westmoreland (Charlotte, N.C.) fired one into the back of the net. The Trojans continued to fight back though, scoring three-straight goals to regain momentum and take a two-goal lead on Newberry.

Junior Scott Reed scooped a ground ball and passed it off to junior Curtis Bukta for the score to cut the margin down to one at the end of the first period.

Anderson struck first in the second quarter at the 14:27 mark to go up by two. Bukta scored for his second goal of the day on an assist from Westmoreland midway through the second to keep the margin close. Anderson netted another score but Sunderland responded with a goal to stay within one. Bukta notched another goal after a Trojan scored to close out the first half with a one-point deficit, 7-6.

Both teams went scoreless in the first half of the third quarter before Westmoreland broke the streak at the 7:21 mark and ignited the Wolves to score three unanswered goals to take a 10-7 lead. Anderson responded with a goal which was quickly silenced by a goal from sophomore Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill). Newberry outscored Anderson, 5-1 in the third to head into the final period with momentum and an 11-8 lead.

Westmoreland started the fourth quarter strong, as he netted the Wolves first two goals of the quarter to balloon their lead to five. Anderson battled back with two goals to cut the deficit down to three, but Newberry held steady defensively to close out the game and secure the 14-13 victory over Anderson.

Newberry won a season-high 23 faceoffs and scooped 41 ground balls in the win. Senior Zachary Dadabo accounted for 17 of those faceoff wins and a game-high 10 ground balls.