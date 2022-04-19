MARS HILL, N.C. — The No. 19 Newberry College women’s tennis team (21-3, 8-3 SAC) secured a strong 6-1 win on the road at Mars Hill on April 11.

This win tied the program record for wins in a season at 21.

The Wolves struck first in doubles play as Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) and Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) came away with a 6-2 victory at the No. 3 doubles position. The Lions answered by taking a hard-fought match at No. 2 doubles. With the doubles point on the line, Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) locked in and took care of business with a 6-3 win to secure the doubles point and the early lead.

Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) extended the lead with a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles. Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) came out of a very competitive second set on top for a 6-3, 7-6 victory at the No. 5 singles position to put the Wolves one win away from clinching the match. Castaneda shook off dropping her first set to win her match at the top singles position by a score of 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 to secure the match overall. Chamoun did not take long to keep the momentum going with a 6-0, 6-4 victory in the No. 2 singles match, demonstrating why she was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. The remaining matches were played as eight-game pro sets in lieu of full matches due to the match already being clinched overall. The Wolves and Lions split the pro sets as Newberry finished with a 6-1 victory to tie the program record for wins in a season.