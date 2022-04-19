WISE, Va. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (10-4, 4-3 SAC) fell on the road to the Cavaliers of UVA Wise 12-10 on Wednesday.

The Wolves struck first as Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) found the back of the net off of a nice feed from Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.). The defenses then locked in for several minutes, and Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) saved the first five shots in her direction. However, UVA Wise then scored three-straight goals to end the period.

The Cavaliers scored again early in the second quarter, but Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) was there to answer. Wood secured the draw control and found Richardson for her first goal back to cut the lead back down to one. A few minutes later, Plumer sent a nice feed to Richardson who scored again to tie up the game at four. However, the Cavaliers once again pushed their lead back out by scoring four goals to end the half.

The Wolves came out swinging in the second half. Wood, Plumer, and Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) each drew and converted free-position attempts to cut the lead back down to one. The Cavaliers got one back late in the period, but Newberry seized the momentum.

The Wolves carried their momentum into the fourth quarter as Plumer quickly scored a pair of goals to tie the game up at 9-9. The Cavaliers once again answered with multiple scores. Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) got one back late, but it was not be enough as the Cavaliers held on, 12-10.

Plumer led the way with four goals, an assist, five draw controls, and five caused turnovers. Richardson and Wood each scored a pair of goals while picking up an assist with the latter also securing eight draw controls. Defensively, Madalyn Messersmith (Stevensville, Md.) caused four turnovers while securing three ground balls, and despite picking up the loss in goal. Dorr was able to save a career-high 14 shots while securing a pair of ground balls.