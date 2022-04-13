WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines junior varsity softball team took on Abbeville in a doubleheader April 6, coming out with a split on the series.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wolverines came away with a 10-4 win.

Defensively, Whitmire played an solid game by making the routine plays and having no errors. Kenleigh Epps went the distance on the mound allowing four runs on four hits, while also recording 10 strikeouts.

At the plate, the Wolverines record four hits and were led by Kenleigh Epps and Chloe Hix. Epps was 2-2 with a run scored, one RBI, a walk, and three stolen bases. Hix was 1-3 with two runs scored and a double.

In the second game of the double header, the Wolverines dropped a rain shortened game after the second in by a score of 7-3.