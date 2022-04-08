ANDERSON — Returning to Anderson after picking up a win in the opening game series against the Trojans, the Newberry College (30-7, 12-3 SAC) baseball team picked up two more wins in a doubleheader.

Redshirt senior Dylan Brazell (West Columbia) and freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) each picked up wins on the day. Brazell rounded out the opening game, tossing the final two and two-thirds innings of the contest, after Tyler Chimpire (Jupiter, Fla.) started and went six innings. LeBron picked up his win in the nightcap going six complete innings while picking up a strikeout.

Junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) recorded five RBIs in the two games while senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) notched five, as well. Sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) knocked in a trio of runs on the day while senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) tallied a pair in the late game.

Tarrance was the first base runner of the day for the Wolves as he was hit by a pitch and found his way to third on a stolen base and throwing error. Marine traded places with him as he blasted a triple down the right field line.

In the bottom of the fourth, Anderson was able to post a trio of runs and take the first lead of the contest. However, the Wolves bounced back in the top of the fifth as they plated a pair on a double by Marine and an RBI-single by Gibson.

Anderson swung the score back their way in the sixth as they posted a pair of runs to take the lead. The Wolves posted four runs in the top of the seventh off one swing. After a leadoff double, a walk and a single loaded the bags for Newberry, Tarrance blasted his first collegiate home run for a grand slam giving Newberry the 7-3 lead.

Anderson again brought the score level in the bottom of the frame as they plated four runs. Newberry responded in the top of the ninth as they scored on an RBI-single from Gibson that brought around the winning run and gave the Wolves the 8-7 win.

In game two, it took a few innings for the teams to find their footing offensively. In the top of the third Newberry tallied a trio of runs. Tarrance kicked off the scoring with an RBI-single while Marine picked up a pair of RBIs that gave them the 3-0 lead. The Wolves added an additional run in the top of the fourth off a wild pitch. The Trojans responded in the bottom of the frame to bring the score to 4-1.

A hard ground out in the top of the fifth brought around another run for the Wolves, but the Trojans were able to plate a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame and pull the advantage back to 5-3. The Wolves exploded for a five spot in the top of the sixth as LeBron, Marine, Gibson and Clements each recorded an RBI in the frame to take over the 10-3 lead.

Anderson plated a single run in the bottom of the sixth while the Wolves added a pair in the top of the seventh to bring the final score to 12-4 and give the Wolves the conference sweep.