MARS HILL, N.C. — The Newberry softball team continued their winning ways as they took down the Mars Hill Lions in a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader March 30. The Wolves have won 13 of their last 16 games, and moved to 28-10 overall and 9-5 in SAC play. They are currently are fourth in the SAC standings.

Game one:

The Wolves got off to a hot start offensively as the first seven Newberry batters that came to the plate reached base. A Sierra Brogdon three-run home run to left center that gave the Wolves a 3-0 lead. Vanessa Wilson tacked on another run with a RBI single to make it 4-0 after the first inning. In the fourth inning, Brogdon made it 5-0 with an RBI groundout to score Mallena Wright.

In the circle, Lindsey Foster kept Mars Hill at bay for the first three innings but allowed an unearned run in the fourth. However, Foster was not phased as she escaped the inning only allowing one run. The Lions struck again in the fifth as they made it a one run game with a three run home run.

Newberry responded with a run in the sixth as Brogdon recorded her fifth RBI of the game with a squeeze bunt, scoring Mallena Wright to make it 6-4. Mackenzie Turner gave the Wolves a final insurance run in the seventh with a home run to left field to make it 7-4. Brittany Crowson came in to relieve Foster in the sixth and recorded her first save of the season.

Game two:

The Wolves continued the offensive momentum as they plated seven runs in the first two innings.

In the first inning, Hannah Towery broke the ice with an RBI single and Turner homered for the second-straight at bat to make it 3-0 Wolves. Newberry added four more in the second with an RBI fielder’s choice from Wright, an RBI single from Emily Hughes, and a two-RBI single from Brogdon.

After pitching two innings to record the save in game one, Crowson returned to the circle in game two and pitched a complete five-inning game, only allowing two runs on six hits, striking out two, and walking none.

Mars Hill got one of their two runs in the bottom of the second, but would be held there. Newberry added two more in the top of the fourth with a two-run home run off the bat of Towery to make it 9-1.

The Wolves pulled away for good in the top of the fifth as they plated five more runs. RBI singles from Wright and Hughes made it 11-2, Brogdon followed with a double to drive home her eighth and ninth RBIs of the afternoon, and Amber Dalfonso walked with the bases loaded to cap the scoring for the Wolves, 14-2.