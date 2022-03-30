NEWBERRY — A stellar outing on the mound from sophomore Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) helped the Newberry College (25-4) baseball team to a 3-2 win over the Pacers of USC Aiken, March 22.

Brown tossed eight innings for the Wolves, scattering just four hits while keeping the Pacers scoreless throughout that stretch. He fanned six batters while not allowing a walk. Junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) picked up the save , recording the final two outs in the ninth, one by way of a strikeout.

The Wolves were able to record seven hits in the contest with both sophomore Henry Gibson (Walterboro) and Jacob LeBron (Lexington) getting two hits, while also knocking in a run each. Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) picked up the other RBI on a fielder’s choice play.

The Pacers were able to record a pair of hits in the first inning, but Brown worked out of having a runner in scoring position, keeping them off the board in the early going.

Gibson recorded his lone RBI as he knocked a triple to deep left field to take a 1-0 lead.

After a lead-off bunt and a sacrifice bunt moved a runner all the way over to third base, the Wolves plated their second run of the day after a hard-hit infield single by LeBron that gave them the 2-0 lead.

Newberry was able to add another run to their total in the bottom of the fourth. A pair of singles sandwiched around a hit batter loaded the bags for the Wolves, but they were only able to record a single run off the opportunity to extend their lead to 3-0. Brown retired the side in order through the seventh inning, while the Wolves were unable to further their lead over the same period.

The Pacers best chance of the contest was snuffed out at third base in the eighth, but they clawed back to within one run in the top of the ninth off a two-run homer to right field. However, Baker took over on the mound and retired the next two batters to wrap up the 3-2 win for the Wolves and secure the save.