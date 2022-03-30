NEWBERRY COUNTY — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk, found near Jollystreet Road and Rebel Road in Newberry, has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on March 21, 2022, and was confirmed to have rabies on March 22, 2022.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, rabies program team leader. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk, or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at 888-847-0902 (Select Option 2). An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal. If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, consider that your pet may have been exposed to rabies.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination which is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the first animal in Newberry County to test positive for rabies in 2022. There have been ten cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2021, two of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Newberry County.

Contact information for local Environmental Affairs offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.