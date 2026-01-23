NEWBERRY — Newberry County is currently under an ice storm warning from 1 p.m. Saturday – 1 p.m. Monday. Significant icing is expected with ice accumulations between 1/4 and 1/2 an inch total, sleet accumulations up to one inch.

Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice and travel could be nearly impossible, which could impact the Monday morning commute.

Due to the potentially hazardous weather this weekend and into next week, schools across the district and other local events have been cancelled/rescheduled or moved to e-Learning days as a precaution.

Here is where we stand as of Jan. 23:

• Newberry College will hold classes as normal today (Jan. 23), but will move into remote status for Monday, Jan. 26.

• The School District of Newberry County will operate on an e-Learning schedule Monday. Teachers will post assignments to Schoology and students will have five days upon returning to school to complete all assigned work. Any additional information regarding e-Learning for Monday is available on the district website.

• The School District of Newberry County Board of Trustees meeting, scheduled for Monday, has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 29 as a precaution to the anticipated weather. To find the meeting agenda and link to view the meeting, visit the district website.

• The Newberry College Winterfest Parade has been postponed. The event will be rescheduled for the spring as Springfest. Additional details regarding the new date and programming will be shared as they become available.

• From the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page: The Warming Center at O’Neal Street United Methodist Church will reopen today (Friday) at 2 p.m. and stay open around the clock during the storm and the cold weather that follows next week. We are still collecting warm full size blankets, pillows and pillow cases. Do you have an extra cot or air mattress you no longer use? Snacks, books, puzzles and cards are always welcome. Monetary donations may be sent to: O’Neal Street UMC Kitchen Fund, P.O. Box 5 Newberry, SC 29108.

• As of this morning, there has been no word yet on Piedmont Technical College’s plans for operations during the winter weather. Stayed tuned to their social media pages as well as the PTC website for updates.

• The Town of Prosperity Town offices will be closed Monday, following the Newberry County School District plan. In the event of power outages in the town, utility crews will be on site to repair. The Town Center will be open for charging devices and medical equipment. The call in number for outages is 803-364-2622 and is answered offsite. Updates on outages will be posted on Facebook as they become available. Please use the emergency number for reporting outages only and limit your calls to update yourself on restoration. The Town of Prosperity will be working as safely and quickly to restore power and will update as we have information.

• Due to inclement weather, all Newberry Health outpatient clinics and outpatient hospital services will be CLOSED on Monday, January 26.

The clinic closures include: Whitmire Clinic, Newberry College Clinic, Wound Care, Primary Care and Pediatrics, Stepping Stones (Pediatric Speech, Physical and Occupational Therapy Clinic), Center for Adult Speech, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Wellness Center, Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.

The outpatient hospital services closure includes: Diagnostic Imaging, Mammography, Laboratory, Oncology and Infusion

If you have questions regarding a scheduled appointment, please contact your specific clinic or service department directly. A complete list of Newberry Health phone numbers can be found here: newberryhealth.org/contact. For any medical emergencies, please call 911.

• Due to the forecasted weather conditions, Lynch’s Woods Park will be closed to all traffic/visitors on Sunday, January 25, and Monday, January 26. This includes ALL trails.

Once the park conditions can be evaluated, the park will reopen. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Helpful resources:

• Duke Energy Outage Map

• Newberry Electric Cooperative

• City of Newberry Utilities: To report an outage: During business hours -803-321-1018; After business hours 803-276-0311.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].