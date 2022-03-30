CHUCKEY, Tenn. — The Newberry College women’s golf team finished the Agnes McAmis Memorial in third place out of a field of nine teams.

The Wolves shot a first round of 319 (+31) and a second round of 323 (+35) for a total of 642 (+66). Tusculum finished the invite in first place, shooting just 38 (604) strokes under the Wolves.

Sophomore Sofia Liden led the Wolves with a team-best eighth place finish and a total of 154 (+10). She carded an opening round of 79 (+7) and a final round of 75 (+3) to finish the invite.

Freshman Ida Hansen (Oerebro, Sweden) wrapped up play tied for 13th with rounds of 77 (+5) and 81 (+9) to finish with 158 (+14) total strokes. Fellow newcomer Juliä Jarvholm (Umeå, Sweden) finished just two strokes behind Hansen with 160 (+16) and tied for 18th. Jarvholm turned in a first round of 78 (+6) and a second round of 82 (+10).

Senior Amiyah Starnes (Columbia) finished with rounds of 85 (+13) and 86 (+14) for a total of 171 (+127). Starnes finished the invite tied for 28th.

Sophomore Ashton Thomas (Spartanburg) concluded the invitational in 38th place with rounds of 92 (+20) and 85 (+13) to shoot a total score of 177 (+33).