HILTON HEAD ISLAND — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (7-10, 0-5 SAC) picked up a win over Division I Lafayette by a score of 6-1 on March 15, in their second match of the PTR Spring Tennis Fest.

The Wolves were able to hit the ground running as Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) came away with a 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles. The Leopards struck back by taking the No. 3 doubles position, but Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) secured the 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles to clinch the doubles point and the early lead.

Lafayette struck first in singles play by claiming the No. 2 singles position, but Bivol wasted no time asserting his dominance for a 6-0, 6-1 win at the top singles position to give the lead back to the Wolves. From that point onward, it was all Newberry. Friedland was able to pick up a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 4 singles to put the Wolves one win away from taking the win overall, and Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) both secured wins by equal scores of 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 and No. 5 singles, respectively, to earn the win for the team. Zancheta then closed out the match by winning an 8-2 pro-set to push the final score to 6-1 over the Division I foe.