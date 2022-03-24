SALISBURY, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (8-1, 3-1 SAC) extended their program record winning streak to eight in a row with a gritty 11-9 victory on the road over the Catawba Indians on March 19.

Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta) opened up the scoring 45 seconds into the game, but Catawba responded a few minutes later, foreshadowing the close matchup. Later in the opening period, Wood found Kendall Sewell (Bel Air, Md.) for a goal to retake the lead, converting on a free-position shot in the final minute of the quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Catawba was able to find some momentum, scoring two consecutive goals to tie up the game, and the Wolves found themselves playing a woman down due to a yellow card. However, Marissa Plummer (Chester, Md.) rose to the occasion by earning and converting on a free position attempt to retake the lead, sending the Wolves into halftime up 4-3.

The Wolves came out swinging early in the second half with both Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) and Sewell finding the back of the net in the opening minute. The Indians were able to get one back, but Richardson was there with the answer while playing a man down. Catawba continued the back-and-forth third quarter with another score, but Richardson answered again with her third goal of the period and her 20th of the season to send Newberry into the fourth quarter leading 8-5.

Catawba struck first in the fourth quarter of action, but Wood was able to utilize a numbers advantage to score her NCAA Division II leading 42nd goal of the season. Plumer then found Richardson to give the Wolves their largest lead of the afternoon, but Catawba kept fighting with another goal to hang around. Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.) then scored a dagger with a little under four minutes remaining in the game, and the Wolves hung on for the 11-9 victory.

Wood led the way with a six point performance with three goals and three assists while Richardson had a strong four goal performance as well. Plumer put up a two point outing with a goal and an assist, but she also made her mark defensively by leading the team with five ground balls and three caused turnovers. Meanwhile, Mack Dorr (Riverhead, N.Y.) picked up the win in goal, improving to 3-1 on the season while saving three shots and securing a pair of ground balls.