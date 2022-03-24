PROSPERITY — Tammy Johns has announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the South Carolina State House of Representatives, District 40.

“It is time for fresh ideas and a new, conservative leader,” Johns announced in her press release.

Johns has been a business owner for over 36 years; she is dedicated to working hard and volunteering for causes in the community.

Johns promises to continue to stay active and involved working hard as the new voice for District 40 and as a team member of the Newberry and Lexington delegation.