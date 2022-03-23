NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (7-1) earned their seventh consecutive win by a score of 16-8, over the Coker Cobras, March 16.

The Wolves wasted no time asserting themselves as Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) was able to find Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) for the early goal in the opening minute. Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) followed that up by scoring three-straight goals in the span of just over 90 seconds for the early hat trick. Richardson then found the back of the net on a free position attempt while the Wolves were playing a woman down, and Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) scored approximately 15 seconds later to give Newberry the 6-0 lead going into the second quarter.

The Cobras got on the board early in the second quarter, but the Wolves responded with another six-straight goals. Wood, Heather Johnston (Merritt Island, Fla.), and Richardson combined for three goals in a little over 30 seconds of game time to continue the Newberry attack. MacKenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) scored a goal off of a nice feed from Richardson, and Johnston was able to earn the Wolves’ second man-down goal of the contest on a free position attempt. Hanson then scored her second goal of the day late in the half to send Newberry into the halftime break leading 12-1.

In the second half, Plumer was able to score the Wolves’ third man-down goal, but the Cobras answered with a goal. Wood scored a pair of goals as well, but Coker continued to answer after each one. However, Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) was able to take a pass from Plumer and turn it into a score to send the Wolves into the fourth quarter leading 16-4.

Coker’s defense came alive in the fourth quarter, holding Newberry scoreless in the period, but the Wolves were able to hold on for the 16-8 South Atlantic Conference victory over the Cobras.

Wood led the way offensively with six goals and an assist while picking up three ground balls and causing three turnovers. Richardson had a five-point performance with three goals and two assists while securing six draw controls, and Plumer had two goals, two assists, and six draw controls of her own. Meanwhile, Nicole Harker (Naples, Fla.) was able to pick up the win in goal while saving six shots and securing four ground balls.