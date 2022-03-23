NEWBERRY — In their inaugural Every Child Matters game, the Newberry College men’s lacrosse team got their third-straight win in a 19-5 rout over the Coker Cobras.

Ten different Wolves recorded goals in the clash, with three netting hat tricks. With the win, Newberry improves to 5-2 (2-1 SAC) overall.

Despite netting the game’s first goal, Newberry got off to a slow start, finding themselves in a 2-1 hole.

“We came out slow, but turned it around. We wanted to get everyone involved early,” said Newberry’s Head Coach Nick Cotter after the game. “When you have 13 guys who recorded a point with 10 different goal scorers, I think we did a good job at bouncing back after a slow start.”

Bouncing back is exactly what sophomore Mac Ryan (Lake Villa, Ill.) had in mind after tallying a hat trick in the first quarter to give Newberry a 3-2 advantage headed into the second. The Cobras answered by notching a goal to start the second, but Newberry responded with two scores of their own to go up, 5-3, before a lightning delay halted play for 30 minutes.

The Wolves didn’t let the lightning delay slow them down though as they scored a dominating ten-straight goals, including a score by junior Scott Reed on a clever hidden ball trick. The Wolves held Coker scoreless in the third to balloon their lead to 12, and head into the fourth up, 15-3.

The fourth quarter was all Newberry once again as they outscored the Cobras, 4-2 capped off by senior captain Timothy Roesler (Carlisle, Pa.) netting his first goal of the season to secure the 19-5 victory over conference foe Coker.

Leading goal-scorer Mac Ryan (25) ended the day with a five-goal performance and a team-high seven ground balls. Ryan now has four games with three or more goals this season.

The Wolves won 17 faceoffs, led by sophomore Connor Bates (Boiling Springs) with 11 wins and nine ground balls to add to the stat line.

Freshman goalkeeper Nolan Downey got the start between the pipes today, and secured his first win of the season with nine saves and only four goals allowed.

On the defensive end, Newberry scooped a game-high 47 ground balls with nine caused turnovers on the day.