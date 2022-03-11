ROCK HILL — The South Atlantic Conference announced TJ Brown (Columbia) and QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) have been named to the All-SAC second team as voted on by the coaches.

Brown averaged 12.5 points per game this season while eclipsing 20 points twice on the year. His ability to make timely shots has been crucial in the Wolves’ run to the conference semifinals.

McCollum has proven to be a force down low for the Wolves, averaging 13.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He has scored at least 20 points on six occasions while earning seven double-doubles this season, including an outstanding 31-point, 13-rebound performance against Mars Hill.