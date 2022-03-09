MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) and redshirt junior Braylin Marine (Freeport, N.Y.) each posted four stolen bases, tying the single-game high for the program, as the Newberry College (15-3) baseball team picked up a 10-4 win March 2.

In addition to their stolen bags on the day, Marine was able to pick up a pair of RBIs while Tarrance drove in one. Freshman Jonathan Velez (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico) led the team with four RBIs as he went 2-5. Sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) added the final RBI to the Wolves tally.

Sophomore Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) picked up his second win of the season, starting and allowing just three runs, only one of which was earned over five innings. Redshirt sophomore Colm O’Shea (Sunnyside, N.Y.), redshirt junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) and sophomore Johnathan White (Simpsonville) took over the final four innings of action to shut down the Trojans.

After getting on base by a walk, Tarrance recorded his first stolen base and was driven in by Marine just a few pitches later. Marine made his way all the way to third through a pair of stolen bags but was stranded there.

Mount Olive responded in the bottom half of the frame, but the Wolves did the same in top of the second as they doubled up the Trojans run production, taking the 5-2 lead.

UMO went silent in the bottom of the second and the Wolves repeated their offensive production from the second in the third. A double by senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) got the offense rolling for the Scarlet and Gray and then a hit batter and a wild pitch moved two runners into scoring position. Velez recorded two more RBIs with a double through the left side and scored on a wild pitch. Tarrance talloed an RBI-double to end the scoring in the inning for Newberry, giving them the 9-2 advantage.

The silence offensively lasted to the top of the fifth when Newberry added another run on an error that brought their lead out to 10-2. The Trojans would score a run in each of the fifth and ninth innings, but it would not be enough as the Wolves took home the 10-4 victory.