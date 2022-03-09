CLINTON — The Lady Wolverines played three games over the weekend at a softball tournament hosted by Clinton.

The Wolverines played the first game of the tournament against Clinton on Friday. The final score of the game was 10-7, in favor of the Lady Red Devils.

Defensively, the Wolverines could not get out of their own way, committing four errors throughout the game. Bonnie Evans started on the mound for the Wolverines and was followed up by Olivia Martin.

At the plate, the Wolverines recorded nine hits and scored seven runs. Hitting for the Wolverines was led by Cierra Jones and Isabella Gilliam. Jones was 2-4 with one run scored, one RBI, and one stolen base. Gilliam was 3-5 with one run scored and 2 RBIs.

The Lady Wolverines opened up play on the second day of the tournament against Laurens and lost by a score of 15-7.

Offensively, the Wolverines continued their great work from the night before registering six hits and eight walks. The Wolverines had runners on base the entire game, but made some mental mistakes on the base paths, which prevented big innings. At the plate the Wolverines were led by Nyla Hill, Cierra Jones and Bonnie Evans.

Hill was 2-3 with one run scored. Jones was 1-2 with two runs scored, HBP, and a double. Evans was 2-3 with two RBIs and one stolen base.

Defensively, the Wolverines committed seven errors during the game, which led directly to big innings for Laurens.

The Lady Wolverines played the Blacksburg Wildcats to finish out the tournament at Clinton. Overall, this was probably the best game the Wolverines played on the weekend, but they came up short in the game falling by a score of 7-2.

Defensively, the Wolverines were led on the mound by Olivia Martin, who pitched the entire game. During the game, the Wolverines only committed one error. This was a big improvement from the first two games of the tournament.

Offensively, the Wolverines struggled to produce runs and string hits together. The Wolverines recorded five hits during the course of the game. At the plate, the Wolverines were led by Olivia Martin, Cierra Jones and Amelia Bruyere. Martin was 1-2 with one RBI and one sacrifice fly. Jones was 1-3 with one run scored and a HBP. Bruyere was 1-3 with one RBI and one stolen base.