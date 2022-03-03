NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (6-7, 0-3 SAC) fell to the Coker Cobras on Feb. 25, after an intense 4-3 match.

The Wolves were able to start off on the right foot as Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) and Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) were able to win their match at the No. 3 doubles position 6-3 to give Newberry the early advantage. Shortly thereafter, Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) claimed the No. 2 doubles position by a score of 6-2.

Bivol wasted no time adding to the Wolves’ lead in singles play, making quick work of his opponent at the top singles position by a perfect score of 6-0, 6-0. Not long after, Blavignat was able to give Newberry the 3-0 lead with a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 5 singles. However, Coker would begin to strike back by claiming the No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions in straight sets. The Cobras then tied up the score at 3-3 after defeating Marcel Schomburg in a tough three-set match at No. 2 singles. Zancheta put up an impressive effort at No. 6 singles, but Coker would come away with the victory by a narrow score of 7-6, 7-5, completing the comeback and breaking the hearts of the Wolves.