HARTSVILLE — In their final road game of the season, the Newberry women’s basketball team defeated the Coker Cobras, 69-63, in overtime Feb. 23. Newberry improved to 11-15 overall (11-12 SAC).

The matchup saw three Wolves score in double figures, led by Ericka Wiseley (Mt. Pleasant) with 13 points on 35% shooting from the field (5-for-14), and five rebounds. April Rummery-Lamb (Darwin, Australia) dropped 12 points on a whopping 62% (5-for-8) from the field and grabbed six rebounds on the night. Talia Roberts (Columbia) rounds out the double digit scorers with 10 points (4-for-8 from the field) off the bench.

Giulia Bongiorno (Rome, Italy) also contributed a team-high 10 rebounds and notched nine points in the game.

Courtney Virgo (Mackay, Australia) drained a triple to open up scoring for Newberry which sparked a 10-4 run. Coker matched Newberry’s 10-4 run to even the score at 14 with three minutes left in the first. CU’s Ahlea Myers drained a shot from downtown to give the Cobras their first lead of the game, but Holly Davies (Surrey, England) answered with a triple of her own to even it at 17.

Roberts scored five of Newberry’s 14 second quarter points to send her team into the break with a six point advantage, 33-27.

Wiseley scored the Wolves first points out of the break, but Coker outscored Newberry 21-14 in the third quarter to regain the lead and head into the fourth up by one.

Abigail Keesling drained a late free-throw to give the Cobras a two-point advantage (60-58) with seven seconds left in what seemed to be a victory for the Cobras.

Rummery-Lamb had other plans though as she drew a foul and drained two free-throws to send the game into overtime.

Rummery-Lamb scored the first four points of the OT period, followed by a clutch bucket from Wiseley and a three-pointer from Bongiorno to secure the 69-63 win in Hartsville.