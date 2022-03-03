NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s tennis team (13-1, 2-1 SAC) came away with a clean 7-0 sweep of the Coker Cobras Feb. 25 at the Oakland Tennis Center.

The Wolves set the tone for the match early in doubles play as Amy Griffiths (Liverpool, England) and Judit Gonzalez Agud (Barcelona, Spain) wasted no time on their way to a 6-1 victory at No. 2 doubles.

Ish Singh (Gurugram, India) and Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) were right behind them, securing the doubles point with a 6-2 victory at No. 3 doubles. With the doubles point already secured, Lucy Spice (Maidstone, England) and Nastassia Chamoun (Rouen, France) pressed on for a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles to complete the sweep of the doubles matches.

The Wolves kept the momentum going into singles play as Singh put Newberry up 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 5 singles. Chamoun would earn a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 3 singles shortly after to put the Wolves one win away from clinching the match. Castaneda then put the match away by battling back from losing her first set 5-7 to take the No. 1 singles match 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 securing the team victory overall. With the match in hand, Griffiths and Gonzalez would come away with impressive victories by respective scores of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-1, 6-1, and Spice would complete the sweep with a score of 8-3 in an eight-game pro set due to the match already being clinched at the time that her match began.