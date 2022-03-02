Newberry — The Newberry softball team continued their nearly month-long homestand by sweeping the Augusta Jaguars on Feb. 22.

Game one: Newberry 6, Augusta 2

Kasey Widmer opened the scoring in the bottom half of the third with her team-leading fifth home run to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead. Newberry added on later in the inning as Sierra Brogdon drove home Mallena Wright giving the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

From there, the Wolves plated at least one run in every inning for the rest of the game. Tori Rose executed a perfect squeeze bunt to score Hailey Hill in the fourth to make it 3-0. In the fifth, Wright hit triple to right center to score Vanessa Wilson and later scored on a Brogdon sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

The Jaguars scored their two runs in the top of the sixth by off a Newberry error and a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 5-2. But Hannah Towery delivered the final blow as she homered, to give the Wolves the four run lead. Widmyer completed her fifth complete game in eight starts by retiring Augusta in order in the top of the seventh.

Game two: Newberry 6, Augusta 1

Augusta had the first big scoring chance of the game. They would have two on with only one out, but a double play started by a diving catch by Hannah Towery in foul territory who would double off the runner at third base to quell the Jaguar rally.

The Wolves condensed their scoring into two innings in game two as they broke the ice with three runs in the bottom of the second. A Vanessa Wilson RBI double started the scoring, then Wilson was brought home on a ball hit by Amber Dalfonso and a throwing error allowed Dalfonso to come all the way around to make it 3-0.

The Wolves added three more in the fourth starting with a Mackenzie Turner leadoff home run. The Wolves added a run on a mistake from Augusta, Dalfonso stole second and drew a throw; however, no Jaguar covered the base and the ball went into center field, scoring Wilson. Dalfonso was brought home on a Wright RBI single.

In the circle, Lindsey Foster matched Widmyer’s performance with a complete game of her own only allowing one run.