NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and Newberry City Police Department arrested four individuals after law enforcement began an extensive investigation into complaints of drug activity from residents in the West End Community, in Newberry.

On Feb. 18, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry City Police Department executed a search warrant at 1205 Langford Street, Newberry. According to the release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement charged the occupants with trafficking amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

It appears this house was rented and being used for the sole purpose of trafficking and selling drugs, per the NCSO.

“These are very dangerous drugs that were discovered and have the tendency to destroy lives and families. We are very thankful for the community stepping up and reported this poison that is being sold in our community,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said: “The Newberry Police Department and the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office share a unique close working relationship that serves valuable when protecting Newberry Community as a whole. This incident is just another example of two professional departments coming together to make this community safer for everyone.”

Those arrested have been identified and charged with:

• Trent Jones, 33, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

• Francesca Monique Collins-Glasgow, 37, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

• Kenyata Antwon Jones, 32, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

• Freddie Gladney III, 28, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine and trafficking methamphetamine.

All four defendants went before a Newberry County Magistrate on Feb. 19 and their bond was denied, which now would have to be set by a Circuit Court judge, according to the NCSO.