NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s basketball team (14-12, 14-10 SAC) were able to end the regular season with a 66-61 victory over the Bears of Lenoir-Rhyne Feb. 26, in Eleazer Arena on Senior Day.

The lone senior, Marcus Ford (Eatonton, Ga.), opened up the scoring for the Wolves with a three-pointer. After trading baskets, the Bears were able to pull ahead by four points, but Ford was there to hit another three. QuanDaveon McCollum (Clio) hit a shot underneath the basket to give Newberry the lead. However, the Bears responded with a 10-0 run to push back ahead. McCollum and Malik Joseph (Eleuthera, Bahamas) were able to chip away at the lead. The Wolves managed to cut the deficit to as little as a single point, but Lenoir-Rhyne held on, sending the game into the halftime break with Newberry trailing 31-33.

The second half started off back-and-forth with McCollum and TJ Brown (Columbia) trading baskets with the Bears. Devario Sheppard hit a three-pointer to kickstart a 12-0 Newberry run that featured a Sheppard slam while being fouled to ignite every fan in the building. The Bears kept hanging around, cutting the lead to as few as two points, but the Wolves always had an answer. McCollum and Brown hit timely shots to keep the Wolves ahead, and Ford closed out the victory at the free throw line.

McCollum led the way offensively with an efficient 20 points and eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Ford had a solid outing with 16 points while leading the team with five assists in his final game in Eleazer Arena. Sheppard joined them in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds while Malakhi Stremlow (Traverse City, Mich.) provided a solid contribution on the glass by grabbing six rebounds of his own.