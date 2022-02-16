NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (4-0) baseball team picked-up their fourth-straight win to open the season over the Bobcats of Georgia College (2-3) February 9, at home.

Freshman Kade Faircloth (Oviedo, Fla.) boasted the best day at the plate for the Wolves as he went 3-4 on the afternoon while also turning in four RBIs. Senior Ian Clements (Upper Marlboro, Md.) pitched in a pair of RBIs, as well, after going 2-3 at the dish.

Sophomore Rylan Brown (Spartanburg) started the afternoon on the mound for the Wolves and worked his way through 2.1 innings only allowing one run. The bullpen struggled initially to replace him, but found their groove once redshirt junior Kyle Baker (Gaston) pitched a pair of shutout innings, fanning a trio of Bobcats along the way, to pick up the win. Freshman Parker Fenton (Minneola, Fla.) and redshirt-sophomore Tyler Tuck (Liberty) shut them down over the last three innings to keep the Bobcats at bay.

The Wolves turned in some early offensive production after a leadoff single, sophomore Jacob LeBron (Lexington) moved over to second on a balk. Three batters later he found his way across the plate off a single by freshman Ben Freeman (Easley) to take the 1-0 lead.

The Wolves extended their lead with another run in the second when Clements knocked a double to left-center and was driven in by Faircloth, giving Newberry the 2-0 lead.

The Bobcats recorded a run in the third and two in the fourth for a 3-2 advantage.

Faircloth brought the Wolves back in the bottom of the inning as he drove in the lone run for Newberry in the fourth, bringing the score back level at three.

Two walks and a single loaded the bags for the Wolves in the sixth, and an error allowed the first run of the inning to cross the plate. Clements got his second hit of the contest to drive in two more runs before Faircloth recorded his third and fourth RBIs of the afternoon. Redshirt senior Zane Tarrance (Odessa, Fla.) punched a single and moved another run across the plate, wrapping up the scoring at 9-3.