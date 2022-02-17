NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s tennis team (6-4, 0-1 SAC) defeated the Tigers of Benedict College (2-2) on Feb. 14 at the Oakland Tennis Center by a final score of 5-2.

Doubles play proved to be quite competitive throughout. Leo Zancheta (Assis, Brazil) and Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) were able to secure a 6-4 win at No. 2 doubles. Stratas Anastopoulo (Charleston) and Adam Black (Saluda) fell in a tightly contested match at the No. 3 doubles position 5-7. Tied at 6-6 with the doubles point on the line, Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) and Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) were able to dig in to win the tiebreaker to take the doubles point for the Wolves.

In singles play, Schomburg was able to lift the Wolves to a 2-0 lead with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 2 singles. However, Benedict tied the match up by claiming wins at the No. 6 and No. 4 singles spots. Anastopoulo was able to put the Wolves one step closer to victory as he was leading 6-4, 3-0 when his opponent retired in the second set. Zancheta then secured the victory overall with a 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 5 singles. Bivol pushed the final score to 5-2 after winning a tough, three-set match at No. 1 singles by a score of 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

The Wolves return to action on Thursday, Feb. 24 when they host Tusculum at the Oakland Tennis Center at 1 p.m.